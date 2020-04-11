Tom Brady adds Tampa to TB12 expansion plans

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s post-football plans continue to center around TB12, an all-encompassing lifestyle and workout and nutrition company that has locations for now in Massachusetts only.

That will change, eventually. Via the Tampa Bay Business Journal, a spokesperson for TB12 says that the company’s expansion plans now include his new hometown of Tampa.

As of last year, TB12 intended to pursue 10 to 12 locations beyond Foxborough and Boston, including New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with foreign cities like London and Tokyo also possible.

The longer Brady plays, the easier it will be for the TB12 brand to continue to build momentum. When (if) he retires, Brady will need to find another way to remain in the public eye. Although he’s never seemed to be inclined to get into broadcasting, that becomes the easiest way for him to maintain the kind of platform that will leverage the continued growth of TB12.

Then again, Brady may not need a platform to fuel his brand. Michael Jordan hasn’t played basketball in nearly 20 years, but his Air Jordan brand with Nike continues to generate huge money, racking up its first ever billion-dollar quarter in 2019.