Tua Tagovailoa: Injuries are part of the game, I’m not playing badminton

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa held a virtual Pro Day workout this week to show off his arm because he isn’t able to hold a real one or visit teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

His ability to play quarterback likely isn’t the big question mark for most teams as they consider drafting Tagovailoa later this month. The dislocated hip that ended his final season at Alabama was one of several injuries he sustained in college and clubs will have to decide if they feel he’s at risk for more of the same at the professional level.

Tagovailoa joined former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Maryland coach Mike Locksley on Instagram Live on Friday night and said that injuries are a fact of life in his chosen sport.

“I’m not playing badminton. I’m not on the swim team,” Tagovailoa said, via ESPN.com. “[Football] is a physical sport. You’re gonna get hurt. That just comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate that I got hurt every season. It’s a part of the game. It’s a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I can’t control that.”

Tagovailoa also can’t control what teams think about his injury history, which will make his landing spot one of the lead storylines in the first round of the draft.