Arik Armstead calls DeForest Buckner trade “a shock”

DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead played on the same defensive line together for three years at Oregon. Then they played on the same defensive line together for the last four years with the 49ers. But they’re not teammates anymore.

Armstead signed a long-term extension with the 49ers on the same day Buckner was traded to the Colts, and Armstead was stunned by the news that he and Buckner would no longer be teammates.

“I didn’t have any knowledge of it, so I signed and then I heard of that, so it was a shock to me,” Armstead said on KNBR 680, via NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Although Armstead loved playing with Buckner, he says Buckner is going to be a great fit in Indianapolis.

“It was a shock. You know, I was confused and I didn’t really expect that,” Armstead said. “Super excited and happy for him. Me and him actually have been working out for a few weeks now, so we’ve been able to hang out and talk about it. God works in mysterious ways and we both believe things happen for a reason. It’s going to be weird not playing alongside each other anymore like we have done for about eight years, but I know he’s going to do amazing things up there with the Colts. I’m super happy for him.”

Buckner is happy, and the 49ers were happy to get the 13th overall pick in the draft for him.