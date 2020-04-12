CeeDee Lamb confirms virtual meeting with 49ers

Getty Images

The pre-draft process has had very limited visits and no private workouts. But teams can still talk to players, and players who talk about which teams to which they’ve talked give us something to talk about.

For example, Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb disclosed during an IG Live session that he had a virtual meeting with the 49ers, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Of course, with teams being able to talk to an unlimited number of prospects and also to talk to any of them for up to three times per week for an hour at a time, one meeting hardly means the 49ers are intent on drafting Lamb.

San Francisco holds the No. 13 and No. 31 picks in round one, thanks to the trade that sent defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Colts. Lamb is regarded by many to be the best available receiver in a deep class of pass catchers.

The 49ers need a wideout after the departure of Emmanuel Sanders in free agency. But with Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne stepping up in 2019, along with the expected return of Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor and the arrival of Travis Benjamin, the 49ers may not be thinking about a receiver in round one — especially since (as Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said last week) a starter can be found this year in round five.