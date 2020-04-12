Deion Sanders says he was joking with Todd Gurley about No. 21

Getty Images

Falcons running back Todd Gurley will be wearing No. 21 when he gets on the field for his new team and it apparently won’t be with any dissent from Deion Sanders.

Gurley did a radio interview on Friday and said that Sanders was “hating on me” before telling Gurley “don’t wear it” in reference to the number he wore while playing in Atlanta. Sanders said on Sunday that it was all in jest.

In response to a Twitter user upset that the Falcons issued Sanders’ number, which is something they’ve done many times in the past 27 years, Sanders wrote that he was joking with Gurley and is “proud that he will represent it right.”

“A number didn’t make Prime Prime made the number,” Sanders wrote.

Gurley was wearing the number whether Sanders was joking or not, but it’s nice to think that the choice of a number won’t be cause for any upset.