Dolphins eyeball running backs in the draft

Getty Images

At a time when the Dolphins are hoping to land their first franchise quarterback since Dan Marino, they also seem to be intent on finding their first workhorse running back since Ricky Williams. Or at least someone who can be paired with Jordan Howard to create a solid running game.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald explains that the Dolphins have been linked to multiple high-profile tailbacks in the weeks preceding the draft. They managed to get Ohio State tailback JK Dobbins to the team’s facility before the league shut down pre-draft visits. And running backs coach Eric Studesville took Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor to dinner before the football world, and the rest of the planet, shut down.

Jackson also reports that an unidentified Dolphins official has been telling people how much the team likes Georgia running back D’Andre Swift, and that the team had planned to bring him in for a visit before visits ended. The Dolphins also planned to bring Florida State running back Cam Akers to the facility, and they’ve been in touch with him under the pandemics tele/videoconference rules.

The Dolphins have 14 picks in the seven-round draft, including three in the first round and two in the second.