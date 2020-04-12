Police investigated complaint regarding Dak Prescott’s party

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
The photographs posted by TMZ.com paint a troubling picture regarding an alleged 30-person, pandemic-be-damned birthday party at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s house. The police were unable to corroborate that picture.

Possibly because they didn’t really try to.

As noted by Drew Davisson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, an officer from the Prosper (Texas) Police Department arrived at Prescott’s home after receiving a complaint (an anonymous call, as one source explained it to PFT) of a party there.

“The officer was unable to verify the report of a party,” Prosper P.D. assistant chief Scott M. Brewer told Davisson. “Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing.”

Brewer also said that Prosper “continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders,” and that the department “will consider additional enforcement actions/options” on an as-needed basis. In other words, the Prosper P.D. has yet to commence aggressive efforts to ensure mandatory compliance, relying essentially on the honor system. Which strongly suggests that the officer likely went to the door, rang the bell, waited for Prescott to answer, asked Prescott whether he was having a party, accepted Prescott’s denial, and then left.

Prescott’s camp insists that Prescott did not host more than 10 people, and that no violation of social distancing guidelines occurred. Apart from the fact that the TMZ.com photos contradict those claims, hosting a gathering that entails others violating “stay at home” orders represents a separate concern. But the Prosper, Texas police officer, especially in light of the department’s current position that compliance is “voluntary” only, surely wasn’t going to take any sort of action against the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

17 responses to “Police investigated complaint regarding Dak Prescott’s party

  1. The longer people ignore social distancing, the more people will die and the longer we’ll all have to continue social distancing. Talk about just a complete disregard for reality.

  2. This is such a bear trap.

    If cops were rolling in hot and arresting people left and right, the media would be having a field day.

    Since the cops aren’t, the media is having a field day.

  4. Why would someone take a chance of infecting someone else who could die a horrible death from this? I can’t imagine being that selfish.

  5. Thats the kind of leadership a team doesn’t need, and the Cowboys are now in a bad spot. He’s average to begin with so they should withdraw any current offer and look elsewhere, but knowing them they won’t. You’re stuck with this knucklehead Cowboys fans so best of luck to you just think of how many other poor decisions are in this guys future

  6. Some people flat out refuse to acknowledge that their individual rights do not extend to spreading infectious diseases and condemning their fellow humans to death.

    This needs to be clearly understood: Your constitutional rights to assemble, go out in public, or attend church services end at the exact point where you are putting other people in danger.

  8. It is the law in Texas since the end of March to shelter in place. The law was in effect in Dallas since March 16th. But it is a difficult law to enforce. Unless the officer sees the offense first hand there’s not a lot you can do about it. Plus it’s a curfew law essentially. Not exactly something you roll in heavy and throw people in jail for. More like a fineable offense. Still it shouldn’t have to come to that even. Just use common sense Dak and lead by example. Between this and his contract demands I’ve lost a lot of respect for him.

  9. Were the cops supposed to bust down the doors and go count the people inside? Police have better things to do, the rest of the world’s crimes didn’t end when the lockdowns started. Give him a verbal warning and the rest of us can judge him for his stupidity.

  11. His lawyers will tell us they were three separate parties of ten people held in three different rooms of the house with guests rotating from room to room.

  14. Just another do as I say, not as I do millionaire. Did anyone expect different actions by these folks during a time of crises? Rules are for the little people, not us millionaires. Move along now, nothing to see here.

  15. Well since he is not under contract they should rescind the tag and sign cam newton. They will save $.

    What dak is continuing to do is worse than anything kapeenick did. He is not taking the spread of. A deadly virus seriously. You know the one that is killing people and has shut down the economy. Causing people extreme financial hardship.

    While the people at his party may or may not actually spread the virus the message he is sending as a leader and influencer is that it’s okay to not follow the rules regardless of risk to others.

