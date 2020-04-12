Roger Goodell to announce first-round picks from his basement

Getty Images

It’s been thought for some time that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would announce the names of this year’s first-round picks from his home and we now know where in his home he’ll be when he makes those announcements.

While giving a preview of what will be in Monday morning’s edition of Football Morning in America, Peter King reported that Goodell will be announcing those selections from the basement of his home in Bronxville, New York. A memo Goodell sent last week telegraphed that he’d be at home when he wrote that league staff would be “operating in separate locations outside of our offices” when the first round kicked off on April 23.

The players being selected will be at home as well and 58 of this year’s top prospects have been sent cameras that will capture their reaction to being picked.

ESPN and NFL Network are putting together a joint broadcast of the draft that’s going to air on both networks.