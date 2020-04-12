Todd Gurley: Deion Sanders told me not to wear No. 21

Getty Images

In Todd Gurley‘s first media session since agreeing to a contract with the Falcons, he announced that he’d be wearing No. 21 in Atlanta after wearing No. 30 during his time with the Rams.

Before making that announcement, Gurley heard from a former No. 21 with the Falcons. Gurley said in a Friday interview on 92.9 The Game that Deion Sanders reached out in an attempt to keep Gurley from donning those digits.

“Prime was hating on me. He told me don’t wear it. . . . If I was Prime, I wouldn’t want nobody be wearing my number either,” Gurley said.

While Sanders might be the person most closely associated with the number in Falcons history, it isn’t like Gurley’s taking the number out of mothballs. Desmond Trufant for the last seven years and the number has also been worn by Eric Metcalf, Elijah Williams, Darrien Gordon, Juran Bolden, DeAngelo Hall and Chris Owens since Sanders departed Atlanta after the 1993 season.