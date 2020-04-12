Tony Jefferson back running, playing waiting game

Getty Images

Free agent safety Tony Jefferson began running Saturday, five months after requiring surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Jefferson posted the milestone on social media with a video of him running on a treadmill.

“Feels good to be back on my feet!” Jefferson wrote.

The Ravens released him in February, four days after signing Chuck Clark to a contract extension. Clark replaced Jefferson and won the job for the future.

Jefferson felt good about his rehab and good about his job prospects until the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really getting into a groove with my workouts and my rehab,” Jefferson told Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I was really turning the corner and then, this comes.”

Jefferson was driving 25 minutes to work with a physical therapist who helped get Carson Palmer, Keenan Allen and others play on the field. Now, after the stay-at-home order, Jefferson works out at his home in Southern California.

He has struck out in his bid to buy exercise equipment.

“I’m waiting two or three weeks just to get a medicine ball,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson, 28, knows he isn’t likely to get a job until team doctors can examine his surgically repaired knee. But he has drawn interest from a handful of teams.

Jefferson started 35 games for the Ravens in his three seasons there, missing two games with an ankle injury in 2018 and 11 in 2019 after his knee injury.