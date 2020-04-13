49ers bring back cornerbacks Jason Verrett, Dontae Johnson

Getty Images

The 49ers only got one game out of cornerback Jason Verrett last year, but they’re going to give him another chance.

The team announced they had re-signed the former Chargers first-rounder to a one-year deal, along with cornerback Dontae Johnson.

They signed Verrett last March, but the one-time Pro Bowler was placed on IR in early October with a knee problem.

He’s battled injuries throughout his career, and has played just 26 games in six years, and six in the last four seasons.

Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, and has bounced around, and was actually re-signed last year when Verrett went on IR.