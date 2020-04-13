Anthony Lynn “legitimately bullish” on Tyrod Taylor

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor moved up to the No. 1 spot on the quarterback depth chart with the Chargers when they and Philip Rivers parted ways last month and there’s been plenty of discussion about how long he’ll remain in that spot.

Cam Newton‘s name has been thrown out as a possible addition to the roster in Los Angeles and there are plenty of mock drafts that predict they’ll use the sixth overall pick on a signal caller. Head coach Anthony Lynn has said that the team is “looking at everybody” while also labeling Taylor as being “in the driver’s seat.”

In Monday’s Football Morning in America, Peter King reports that Lynn is “legitimately bullish” on Taylor and that he could see Taylor running the offense for more than one year. He adds that a source told him General Manager Tom Telesco likes former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and calls Telesco a “top-five G.M. poker-player” when it comes to the draft.

That adds up to a lot to wade through when it comes to forecasting what the Chargers will do a week from Thursday, especially when the picture could shift based on what happens with the first five picks.