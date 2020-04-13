Bill Belichick on Tom Brady’s departure: Water under the bridge

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened a Monday conference call by saying it would be impossible to sum up all that Tom Brady meant to the franchise in a few words and that he meant everything he said about him in a statement after Brady signed with the Buccaneers, but that now is the time for the team to move forward.

Questions did circle back to Brady’s departure, however, and Belichick was asked if he had a desire to bring Brady back to New England for a 21st season. Brady said in an interview with Howard Stern last week that he “probably knew” he’d be leaving before the season started.

“Water under the bridge,” Belichick said, via multiple reporters. “We’re really focused on this season and trying to look at our opportunities and make decisions and plan and prepare to be as competitive as we can this year.”

For the moment, the Patriots are moving forward with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback. That group could grow during next week’s draft and Belichick was asked his thoughts about the prospects entering the NFL this year.

“It’s an interesting group and probably one that has decent depth to it,” Belichick said.

That’s not a particularly revealing answer, but one wouldn’t expect much else when it comes to Belichick and his draft plans.