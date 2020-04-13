Browns announce Karl Joseph signing

Getty Images

Many teams have held off on announcing some or all of their free agent signings due to the difficulties involved with players getting physicals amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Browns were in that boat with former Raiders safety Karl Joseph.

Joseph agreed to terms with the team last month, but he did not join other new members of the team in having their deals made official by the team. Joseph finished last season on injured reserve with a foot injury, which made the physical a significant box to check off before the contract could be finalized.

Joseph has not been able to get the physical done, but the Browns were comfortable enough to move forward, which led to an announcement on Monday that the deal is done.

The 2016 first-round pick joins Andrew Sendejo as new additions to the safety group in Cleveland.