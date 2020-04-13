Bucs, Broncos, Falcons among teams interested in moving up

Getty Images

The teams that are interested in trading down in next week’s draft have already started putting out word that they’re waiting for their phone to ring.

But someone has to be on the other side of the line for a deal to get done.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, three teams that have shown interest in moving up in the order include the Broncos, Buccaneers, and Falcons.

The Broncos pick 15th, and have a significant offensive line need, and might need to move up to get to one of the top four tackles in the class (Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs, and Andrew Thomas).

The Buccaneers (14th) have interest in similar players, which could drive the price up for a move-up.

The Falcons (16th) could use more help on defense, even after signing free agent pass-rusher Dante Fowler from the Rams.

Of course, there’s still a week and a half before the process starts, so there’s plenty of time for teams to send messages of interest, whether they’re actual or not.