Could Chase Vinatieri get a chance to be the Patriots’ next kicker?

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis, but he built a Hall of Fame resume in New England with some of the biggest kicks in NFL history. The Patriots have an opening at kicker.

Could they see the return of a Vinatieri on their roster?

Vinatieri’s nephew, Chase Vinatieri, is one of the kickers that special teams coaches are evaluating. Chase, like his uncle, played at South Dakota State.

Chase attended Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII when Adam made game-winning field goals. Chase was in the stands, too, for the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XXXIX.

“There are bits and pieces I do kind of remember — being at the [team] hotel, conversing with him before and after the games,” Chase told Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I do remember how much of a celebration it was for him and our family. Now, I just go back and re-watch the YouTube videos of his kicks.

“Just recently, they were on TV, so as my family sat down and hung out. We re-watched those Super Bowls. It’s different now, being older, where I can understand what happened and how high-stakes they were.”

The Patriots selected Stephen Gostkowski in the fourth round in 2006 when they replaced Adam. Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia Southern’s Tyler Bass and UCLA’s JJ Molson are among the top prospects who are hoping to hear their names called.

Chase, who made 47 field goals and scored 374 points in his college career, knows he likely lands somewhere as an undrafted free agent. Adam signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 1996 after a stint in the World League.

“I’m definitely OK if that’s what it is,” Chase said of the possibility of landing with the Patriots. “I’m just looking for a team to give me an opportunity.”