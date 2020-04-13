Dante Fowler donates $100,000 to Atlanta’s COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

Dante Fowler hasn’t played a game for the Falcons yet, but he is making himself a part of his new community.

The pass rusher, who signed a three-year deal with the Falcons last month, announced a $100,000 donation to the #ATLStrong Fund.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently started the donation campaign in partnership with the United Way of Greater Atlanta. It aims to support Atlanta residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to give something back to the community of Atlanta,” Fowler said in a new release issued by the team. “This is a brutal time that we are going through in this world and I thought it was best for me to donate to this foundation. It was super important, especially because I want to come in here and contribute, to be a leader and play a big role in this franchise and community. It’s just the beginning of a lot of special things. That’s what it’s all about, my teammates coming together for one cause, which is this city, this community.”