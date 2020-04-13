Dave Gettleman: Depth of tackles in draft helped us make free agent decisions

Getty Images

The Giants’ need for better offensive tackle play has been noted by many people this offseason, but the team’s only addition at the position this offseason was former Cowboys swing tackle Cameron Fleming.

During a Monday conference call, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said the team looked ahead to the draft when it came to making calls about how to operate in free agency. Gettleman said that he looked at a group that includes Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas at the top of the class and decided to avoid any big money deals.

“With the depth of the tackle class in the draft, we felt this was the best way for us to go,” Gettleman said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Tackle isn’t the only need the Giants have, but it is one they will have a good chance of addressing by taking the player they think is the best of this year’s crop with the fourth overall pick.