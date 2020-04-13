Dolphins G.M. and coach not interested in big move up

Getty Images

As early as mid-January (which seems like 10 years ago in coronavirus time), there were reports the Dolphins were interested in making a move to the top of the draft in an effort to land quarterback LSU Joe Burrow.

If they do, it’s likely coming from the top of the organizational chart.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, both General Manager Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores “are very much against trading the farm to move up to get Burrow.”

Of course, both Grier and Flores have a boss, and owner Stephen Ross might be able to change their minds. He’s the one who was reportedly most interested in such a move for Burrow.

The Dolphins have three first round picks (fifth, 18th, and 26th overall), and six picks in the top 70 overall selections. So they have ammunition if they want to make a move.

Ross has also publicly expressed concerns about the health of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, though he said he’d defer to his football decision-makers on the pick.

It sounds like if they get their way, a huge trade to the first pick won’t be in the cards.