Draft communications will include separate line for trades

The move to an entirely virtual draft has created many questions about how the process will unfold, including concerns about whether communication difficulties could compromise trades while teams are on the clock.

The league will be holding a mock draft to test many of the systems that have been in place to ensure that the draft runs smoothly. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the test run will include a simulation of the process for making a trade.

Per Rapoport, a “separate and secure line” has been created for trades. Teams will call that line to complete deals with the league while using different capabilities to use their picks to select players.

Rapoport also adds that the mock draft will simulate the process of making those picks on Microsoft Teams. He notes that if there are any difficulties on that front, teams will still be able to make a pick by unmuting themselves on a conference call and announcing it that way.