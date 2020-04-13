Draft will start with national anthem, from performer’s home

Getty Images

The draft gets started in 10 days. And it will start with the national anthem.

As explained by Peter King in his new Football Morning in America column, The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed prior to the commencement of the selection process.

The person singing the song isn’t yet known, but he or she will be doing it from home. And it should be a highly-coveted gig, given the millions who will be tuned in — and in light of the opportunity to provide the country with a moment of unification and inspiration.

So who do you think it will be? Who do you think it should be? If only there were a way you could immediately chime in.