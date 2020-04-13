Hunter Henry signs franchise tender

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will sign his franchise tender and commit to another year with the team.

Henry is signing the tender, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means Henry will get a one-year deal with a guaranteed salary of $10.6 million. It’s still possible that the Chargers and Henry could agree to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, but either way he’s with the Chargers at least for this season.

The 25-year-old Henry was the 35th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and has been a starter for the Chargers when healthy ever since, although he’s missed a total of 23 games in four seasons. Last year Henry had a career-high 55 catches for 652 yards.