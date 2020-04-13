Matt Rhule has found upside to working without distractions

Getty Images

There’s obviously nothing normal about the way teams are forced to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But for new Panthers coach Matt Rhule, there is a silver lining to working from home and social distancing (or else Rhule just realized he better find one).

Rhule told Albert Breer of SI.com that working remotely has forced the Panthers coaches and scouts to focus on the work alone, allowing them to prepare without distractions. They’ve had regular meetings with General Manager Marty Hurney and the scouting staff, thanks to the groundwork laid by the team’s IT department.

“We were utilizing our Microsoft Teams [last week], Marty and myself, the entire offensive staff and some of the auxiliary people, just taking turns going through everyone on our draft board,” Rhule said. “Everybody does that all across the NFL, obviously we’re doing it from our own houses, our own apartments everywhere. But we’re able to do it, just the same way as we would do it back in the facility.

“What ends up happening is you just have really focused time, where nobody’s walking in and saying, ‘Hey, Matt, I need to talk to you for a second.’ Or, ‘Hey, Marty, I need to talk to you for a second.’ We’re just all locked in on this computer screen for hours at a time.”

That’s the kind of approach a coach has to take in this kind of situation, but it will be interesting to see if some of this new way of doing business extends to a post-coronavirus world.

Owners will doubtless like the fact that any degree of video conferencing saves them money, by not flying scouts in from around the country and housing them for the weeks leading up to the draft for a series of meetings that are happening now.

“I could see this changing everything for us,” one NFC exec told Breer. “It allows you to be more efficient, you’re saving money, and honestly our meetings have been better than ever before. There’s not as much bull—-.”

Of course, the financial savings might be enough to convince some owners this can work in the future, as teams with good scouting departments will likely continue to draft well, and poor ones will continue to draft poorly.