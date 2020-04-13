New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi, 48, loses fight with COVID-19

Getty Images

The nation has come a long way, unless it hasn’t, from the widespread downplaying of the coronavirus as a serious threat to the health of millions of otherwise young and healthy people. The illness to whom many reacted with nonchalance as the flu or the common cold (thanks to those with platforms who called it those things) has had an uncommon impact, one that makes proclamations from only six weeks ago seem criminally reckless now.

The latest proof that we’re dealing with the worst outbreak of a deadly disease since the Spanish flu of 1918 comes from the passing of New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi.

Anthony Causi was 48.

He is survived by his wife (Romina), a five-year-old son (John), a two-year-old daughter (Mia), both parents, and two sisters.

“He had a heart as big as anyone I’ve ever met,” Channel 4 sports anchor Bruce Beck told the Post. “He was salt of the earth. He had a charm and a grace about him that you just don’t find in many people. He would ask a Roger Clemens or a Pedro Martinez to pose for a picture and they wouldn’t have done that for anybody else. But they did it for Anthony.”

Causi’s work (an example of it, from the last game at old Yankee Stadium in 2008, is featured on this post) focused on New York’s major teams, the Yankees, the Mets, the Giants, the Jets, the Knicks, and the Rangers, and the tributes are pouring in from leagues, teams, players, and more for Causi, who fought COVID-19 for three weeks before passing on Sunday. A GoFundMe page has been established to assistants his family. If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

We extend our condolences to Anthony Causi’s family, friends, and colleagues. And we hope that the very real human suffering and tragedy that this virus has wrought will cause others to realize that this is the biggest challenge of our collective lifetimes, and that it demands an ongoing adjustment in the short term to the things we’d all otherwise like to be doing in order to ensure that as few families as possible will experience the pain, the grief, and the loss that Anthony Causi’s family currently is enduring.