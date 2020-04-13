NFL announces draft broadcast will be based out of ESPN’s studios

Getty Images

The NFL has confirmed that NFL Network and ESPN will jointly televise the same draft broadcast, which will be based out of ESPN’s studios.

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing NFL Network from broadcasting at its Los Angeles and New Jersey studios, there’s not much NFL Network can do for next week’s draft. ESPN is able to broadcast wtih a small crew in Bristol, Connecticut.

The draft broadcast will be hosted by Trey Wingo, with the ESPN crew of Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland joining him. NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will participate remotely.

On Thursday and Friday nights, ABC will televise a separate broadcast with Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor, Todd McShay and Kirk Herbstreit, among others.

The NFL will host a telethon during the draft that will raise money for six nonprofits engaged in COVID-19 relief efforts.