NFL, NFLPA agree to virtual offseason program

The NFL and the players’ union have agreed to a deal that would permit virtual offseason programs to begin on April 20.

No players will be at team facilities until public health policies make that feasible, and the league and the union have agreed that all 32 teams have to abide by the same rules. That means if some states with NFL teams ease up on social distancing while other states have strict stay-home orders in place, all 32 teams would have to stay home.

But starting next week, teams and players can communicate virtually. Teams will also be allowed to send workout equipment to players’ homes and have strength and conditioning coaches guide players through workouts using video chat technology.

Whether training camps open on time, no one knows right now. But the NFL is trying to establish something resembling a normal offseason schedule, at a time when everything in the NFL and around the world is outside the norm.