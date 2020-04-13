NFL: Personnel should comply with local and state “stay at home” regulations

Getty Images

The NFL has taken a hard line with players regarding various types of off-field behavior. The NFL is not taking a hard line with players regarding the current mandates of the pandemic.

“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts,” the league said in response to questions regarding the report that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hosted a party for 30 on Friday night. “We want all personnel to model safe and appropriate health practices.”

Asked specifically in a follow-up regarding players not complying with “stay at home” orders that currently apply in nearly every square inch of the nation, the league said, “Personnel should comply will local and state regulations.”

Yes, they should. And the use of “should” instead of “shall” or “must” strongly suggests that the league won’t be doing anything about players who violate clear requirements aimed at keeping the coronavirus from spreading.

Before dismissing the possibility of discipline imposed by a league that has suspended players for years at a time because they smoked marijuana in the privacy of their own homes during the offseason, consider this: The Premier League fined Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish 150,000 pounds (roughly $187,500) for leaving his home to visit a friend.

Said his club at the time: “Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the coronavirus crisis. Club captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody.”

The NFL has sweeping authority under the Personal Conduct Policy to punish players who violate the law and/or endanger others. Ignoring “stay at home” orders does both.

The fact that the NFL doesn’t seem to be inclined to take action reinforces the unfortunate message that violations send to the public. Making matters worse is the fact that most in the media have decided to keep quiet about the issue, whether to avoid controversy or to preserve access or to otherwise not make anyone upset by telling them something they’d rather not hear.

Meanwhile, the virus keeps spreading and people keep getting sick and dying. But, hey, go ahead and do whatever you want to do — and get mad at anyone who dares to point out that you shouldn’t.