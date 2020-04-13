Nicholas Morrow signs tender with Raiders

Getty Images

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow re-signed with the Raiders on Monday, according to the league’s transactions.

The Raiders offered Morrow a second-round restricted free agent tender last month. He will make a base salary of $3.26 million this season.

The Raiders signed Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski in free agency after cutting Tahir Whitehead. Morrow took on a bigger role last season after Vontaze Burfict‘s suspension.

Morrow, 24, started eight games. He played 728 defensive snaps last season and 206 on special teams.

He made a career-high 73 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.

In the past three seasons, Morrow has played all 48 games with 18 starts.