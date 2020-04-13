Nick Saban expects Joe Burrow to have “fantastic” NFL career

Getty Images

If Nick Saban still was coaching in the NFL, the Alabama coach would draft Joe Burrow. (Of course, Saban still might be coaching in the NFL had the Dolphins signed Drew Brees instead of Daunte Culpepper in free agency in 2006.)

Burrow went 31-for-39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 64 yards on 14 carries in LSU’s 46-41 victory over Alabama last season.

In an episode of “Detail” that debuted on ESPN+ on Monday, Saban discussed Burrow while breaking down the Heisman Trophy winner’s performance in the national title game against Clemson.

“I think Joe Burrow’s got great vision, does a good job with pre-snap reads and knowing where he’s going to go with the ball,” Saban said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “He also can extend plays [and] scramble to throw, which I think is really, really important and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. So Joe Burrow’s going to have a fantastic career in the NFL.”

The Bengals are expected to make Burrow the No. 1 overall choice in next week’s draft.