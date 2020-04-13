QB Mason Fine trying to get drafted after no Combine invite, Pro Day cancellation

Getty Images

The changes to this year’s pre-draft process will impact many of the players who hope to be selected next week, but they’re particularly tough for players who weren’t invited to the Scouting Combine and who had their Pro Day workouts cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former North Texas quarterback Mason Fine is in that group. Fine threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns over four collegiate seasons, but didn’t get the invite to Indianapolis. He called it “disappointing and frustrating” to then see his Pro Day work out get scrapped.

As those stats suggest, Fine has plenty of tape for teams to watch and he said he’s found an upside to the new way of doing business.

“I’ve been sitting in front of coaches and telling them who I am and what I’m about,” Fine said, via Matthew Brune of 247Sports.com. “Talking on these web meetings about football, about myself, defensive schemes and all that has worked to my advantage. Of course it’s different from meeting them in person and shaking their hand, but this is just what everyone is doing and I’m trying to make a good first impression.”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that one of the teams Fine has met with is the Saints and they’ve made it clear they’re in the market for another quarterback. His interview with them could be bolstered by some insight from Drew Brees, who worked out with Fine in San Diego before lockdowns went into effect around the country.