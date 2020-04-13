Rams double down on kickers by signing Austin MacGinnis

Getty Images

The Rams confirmed the signing of former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Monday afternoon and also announced the name of the player who will be competing with Hajrullahu for the chance to succeed Greg Zuerlein with the team.

Austin MacGinnis has also been added to the Rams’ 90-man roster.

MacGinnis was a member of the Dallas Renegades in the XFL earlier this year and made all 10 field goals he tried before the league suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 9-of-11 as part of the Memphis entry in the Alliance of American Football’s short-lived inaugural season in 2019.

This is the first time MacGinnis has appeared on an NFL roster, but he had workouts with several NFL teams last year.