The Rams lost kicker Greg Zuerlein to Dallas in free agency, and are bringing in a potential replacement from north of the border.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams are signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.

Hajrullahu made the Canadian all-star game last year, and has worked out for the Seahawks in the past.

The 29-year-old native of Kosovo was 47-of-55 (85.5 percent) for the Hamilton Tiger Cats last year. He’s currently the only kicker on the Rams roster.