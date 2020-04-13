Report: Bengals have maxed out meeting time with Joe Burrow

Getty Images

The first round of the NFL Draft gets underway in a little more than a week and it doesn’t look like there will be much intrigue about the first overall pick.

Signs have pointed toward the Bengals taking former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with that selection for some time and it continues to shape up that way. NFL teams are permitted three one-hour calls with prospects each week and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Bengals have used all of their allotted time with Burrow.

Those calls are about building a relationship with a player they’d be making a big investment in on April 23 and they could also help Burrow hit the ground running once the Bengals are able to actually begin on-field work.

There’s less clarity about how things will play out after the first pick, but it looks like it would be a major surprise for the Bengals to do anything but alert Roger Goodell’s basement that Burrow is their man.