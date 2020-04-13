Report: DeAndre Hopkins passes physical

Getty Images

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins passed his physical Monday afternoon, James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

There were no additional details on who gave the physical or where it was administered, but Hopkins was in Houston training last week.

The teams agreed to a trade that sends the All-Pro receiver and a 2020 fourth-round selection to Arizona for a 2020 second-round choice and a 2021 fourth-rounder. As PFT explained last week, since draft compensation for next week’s draft is involved, the players must pass physicals before the draft or the sides will have to come up with other terms.

So now we await word on Johnson.

Johnson had a preliminary physical performed on his wrist, which he injured in the 2017 season opener. He passed that portion of the physical despite reduced range of motion that initially caused the doctor (not an NFL doctor) to hesitate.

Johnson passing a physical for the rest of his body would finalize the deal.