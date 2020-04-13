Report: ESPN asks 100 highest-paid commentators to take 15-percent pay cuts

Getty Images

With no live sports to televise, ESPN is looking to save some money on those who get paid the biggest bucks to talk about sports on television. Step one apparently involves saying “pretty please.”

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, ESPN has asked its 100 most highly-paid commentators to take a voluntary pay cut of 15 percent for the next three months. Per the report, ESPN executives spent Monday morning calling the commentators and their agents with the request.

Ourand explains that the executives told the commentators and their agents that the voluntary reductions would prevent furloughs for employees who lack the protection of a contract and/or the past earnings that would allow them to make ends meet as the pandemic continues.

Earlier in the month, ESPN reduced executive V.P. pay by 30 percent, senior V.P. pay by 25 percent, and V.P. pay by 20 percent.

The requests are voluntary because the highest-paid commentators have contracts that make their pay specific and certain, and that apparently lack terms sufficient to permit involuntary reductions due to a public-health crisis that shuts down sports. Even though the employees have every right to decline, taking that position could harm the broader relationship, a consideration that becomes very important when the time comes to renegotiate. Then there’s the peer pressure component, where word could get out internally and externally regarding those who say “thanks but no thanks,” sparking resentment, animosity, and public criticism.

For that reason, the commentators may resent even the mere suggestion that they choose to take less. It puts them in the awkward position of having to make concessions on settled contractual rights with no apparent quid pro quo. That’s why some may respond to the request by hinging their agreement on an extension, perhaps one that allows the shortfall to be made up when sports return.