Sehawks re-sign Neiko Thorpe

Neiko Thorpe ended last season on injured reserve due to a sports hernia injury, but that did not bring the cornerback’s time with the Seahawks to an end.

The Seahawks announced on Monday that they have re-signed Thorpe. There are no words on the terms of the deal.

Thorpe spent the last four seasons with the Seahawks after opening his career with stints in Kansas City and Oakland. He has appeared in 48 games for the Seahawks and most of his playing time has come on special teams.

Thorpe has 46 tackles and three fumble recoveries for Seattle. He’s the first Seahawks free agent to re-sign with the team since the start of the new league year.