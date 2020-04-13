Tarvaris Jackson dies in a car accident at 36

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2006, has died in a car accident. He was 36.

Jackson’s Camaro struck a tree on Sunday night causing the car to overturn. No other vehicles were involved.

Jackson played college football at Alabama State. He started twice as a rookie and 12 times in 2007. Jackson lost his starting job early in the 2008 season to Gus Frerotte. Jackson ended up back on the field in December after Frerotte was injured, and he played well enough to get the Vikings to the playoffs. Still, Jackson was supplanted in 2009 by Brett Favre.

Jackson stayed in Minnesota through 2010. He played for Seattle in 2011, starting 14 games. Jackson then spent 2012 with the Bills before returning to the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl ring as a backup before ending his career after the 2015 season.

Most recently, Jackson served as quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.

We extend our condolences to Jackson’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.