Virtual work limited to four hours a day, four days a week

Getty Images

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to a virtual offseason program. The chances of teams getting on-field work in this offseason seems unlikely.

So, as it stands, starting next week teams can hold offseason workout programs for no more than four days per week, and no more than four hours total per day, according to the NFL Management Council document sent to teams Monday.

Teams can conduct classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs on a virtual basis.

Classroom activities cannot exceed two hours and must be scheduled during a two-hour window between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET. Players participating in virtual workouts will coordinate with their team on a specific time.

Veteran players will receive a minimum of $235 for each day of participation in the offseason program. Each rookie receives a minimum of $135 for each day of participation in his team’s Rookie Football Development Program.

If a team elects to conduct virtual workouts, it can contact individual players to determine the workout equipment each has available. Teams are allowed to send workout equipment or monitoring devices worth up to $1,500, excluding shipping costs, to each player. Or it can send a $1,500 check to each individual player to purchase workout equipment or monitoring devices.