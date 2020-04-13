With world upside down, Bob Iger is back in control at Disney

Getty Images

Before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was believed that former Disney CEO Bob Iger’s final act with the company after shifting to the role of “executive chairman” would be to deliver a massive new deal with the NFL that would potentially move Monday Night Football back to Disney-owned ABC in 2022, would potentially bring another package (speculation had centered on Thursday Night Football) to Disney-owned ESPN, and would potentially add a streaming component for Disney-owned (duh) Disney+.

Now, with the world upside down, Iger has retaken the reins at Disney, as explained by Ben Smith of the New York Times.

Via Smith, it’s estimated that Disney currently is hemorrhaging at least $30 million per day, thanks to the closure of theme parks, the docking of cruise ships, the darkening of movie theaters, and the cessation of sports that would be broadcast by ESPN.

The headline to the article proclaims that Iger is “fighting for Disney’s life,” which may not be as hyperbolic as it sounds. Whatever emerges once a new normal takes hold will be a different kind of Disney, one that may not be able to pay whatever it was ready to pay the NFL before everything changed.

Other media companies could similarly be unable to commit billions in the current climate, which could make it hard for the NFL to get the kind of rights fees that seemed to be inevitable not long ago. The league ultimately may decide to wait and see how things shake out — but the league can’t wait for very long. The Monday Night Football deal runs through 2021 and all others expire after 2022, leaving not much time to work something out.

There also could be an opening for a company like Amazon (which is thriving in the pandemic) to swoop in and swipe one or more TV packages, perhaps paying a flat fee for global rights and then re-selling those rights, possibly a year at a time as the economy recovers, to traditional broadcast networks.

However it plays out, the developments at Disney show that things have changed in many ways, and that those changes could definitely impact the manner in which NFL games are televised. Or streamed. Or whatever.