49ers’ Super Bowl loss saved lives in San Francisco

There’s a bright silver lining to San Francisco’s loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV: The outcome likely saved lives.

As explained by Andrew Beaton and Ben Cohen of the Wall Street Journal, the 49ers’ squandering of a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead meant no victory parade. Which meant no mass gathering of people pressed tightly together on the streets of San Francisco in early February. Which meant no spread of the coronavirus at a time when it was beginning to show up in the Bay Area among tens if not hundreds of thousands.

“It may go down in the annals as being a brutal sports loss, but one that may have saved lives,” Dr. Bob Wachter, the chairman of the UCSF department of medicine, told Beaton and Cohen.

As with Mardi Gras in New Orleans, a Super Bowl parade in San Francisco could have become the fuse for a gigantic hot spot, eventually encompassing millions.

“It would not have taken much spread in early February for the thing to have gotten way out of hand,” Wachter said. “That would’ve been enough to light the fire.”

The fire still burns throughout the nation and the rest of the world, but at the end of the day the Kansas City victory parade — which may be the last big victory parade for months if not years — ended up being a much better alternative, because the virus had yet to hit Missouri the way it was emerging in the Bay Area.

24 responses to “49ers’ Super Bowl loss saved lives in San Francisco

  1. Thank you, Kansas City Chiefs, for bringing the Lombardi trophy to the center of the U.S. and away from the east and west coasts!

  5. Wait, weren’t we just roasting the FL governor for saying that the Coronavirus was probably working its way around Miami during the superbowl? Just because we weren’t testing for it doesn’t mean it wasn’t happening.

  8. The facts are the world was going along in pretty good shape UNTIL the Chiefs won a SB after 50 years. Blame them for everything. Keep SB wins to Steelers, Pats, and Steelers and Pats and all is good

  10. The fact that the Speaker of the House of Representatives was, three weeks later, in Chinatown calling for everyone to gather to celebrate Chinese culture and claiming there was nothing to fear from the virus may shoot some holes in that theory.

    California has, for some reason, thankfully not had the outbreak we’ve seen in New York. Suggesting that a parade would have saved lives three weeks prior to the Chinatown festival is a bit of a stretch.

  12. And a couple of weeks after the Super Bowl, Pelosi was in SF telling everyone to go to Chinatown as she was trying to frame the China travel ban as racist.

  15. What’s interesting is that Florio tried to cast doubt on the republican governor of Florida’s claim that the virus there may have started at the Super Bowl. When many people who went to the Super Bowl were from SF.

  18. So if the 49ers losing the Super Bowl and not holding a parade saved lives in early February. How many deaths is Nancy Pelosi responsible for when she encouraged people to go out in masses to Chinatown because she declared in ‘safe’ in late February?

  19. “And a couple of weeks after the Super Bowl, Pelosi was in SF telling everyone to go to Chinatown as she was trying to frame the China travel ban as racist”.
    _____________

    Apparently you do not realize that Chinatown is not in China.

    In addition, there was no ban on travel from China. Every US citizen that was in China was allowed back into the country, with no medical screening whatsoever. Approximately 400,000 people have arrived in the US from China since the alleged ban.

  20. The C-19 virus apparently was already in California in December. Doctors are now questioning whether patients who were sick and died/recovered from a pnuemonia like virus was indeed the C-19. The patients all tested negative for the seasonal flu virus, so doctors were not sure what to make of it.

    Now they think it was the C-19 virus and are trying to get patients that recovered in Dec/Jan to respond to a call for testing them for anti-bodies to C-19.

    The high point apex for California and others on the west coast (Ore, Wash) may have already passed when the virus hit main stream America. The unknown outbreak from late 2019 may have been C-19 and the apex was done and gone by the time C-19 was a known quantity in late Feb/early March. This could account for the west coast’s lower than expected numbers.

    The SF fans that went to the Super Bowl week may have instigated the infection to S. Florida.

  21. So, the refs were actually paid by the city of San Francisco not to call the egregious level of holding that was taking place by the Chief’s O-line in a direct effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 from the most beautiful city in the world?

    That makes complete sense!

  22. According to this site, the contention by Gov. DeSantis that the virus was likely present at the SuperBowl (and now the Chief’s parade as well) is very unlikely but not having a parade in SF because the 49ers lost somehow saved lives. This is just the typical unprovable mumbo jumbo designed to “validate” a political opinion. I do agree that no parade in SanFran probably saved lives but that is more due to not being exposed to the human waste and dirty needles littered throughout the city than the virus that was not detected within the state until the END of Feb.

  23. “What’s interesting is that Florio tried to cast doubt on the republican governor of Florida’s claim that the virus there may have started at the Super Bowl. When many people who went to the Super Bowl were from SF.”
    ____________

    Florida governor DeSantis made that claim in an attempt to justify his own inaction to protect the people of his state. This is the same guy who last week said that schools should reopen because he has not heard of any children contracting the virus. Of course that is false, and only goes to show DeSantis’s blatant disregard for the health of the students, their parents and grandparents, as well as the teachers, cafeteria workers, and custodians. Apparently DeSantis is unaware that asymptomatic people of any age can carry the virus.

    The pertinent question is why people like you and DeSantis are so eager to spread death to your fellow humans.

Leave a Reply

