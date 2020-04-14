Alvin Kamara hoping he can get a deal with the Saints

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey‘s new deal made him the highest-paid running back in the league, and left some of his counterparts speechless for a moment.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara found out about the deal during a Twitch stream with Master Tesfatsion of BleacherReport.com, and was clearly taken aback.

“Man, look, I don’t even,” Kamara said. “I just play football. I’m just a football guy, I don’t know nothing about contracts, and all these things, and all this money.

“Shout out to Christian, man. That’s my boy. Talented for sure.”

While the numbers ($16 million a year for the new four years of the deal) are enough to stun anyone, Kamara’s probably not reaching that neighborhood as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

While he’s a dynamic part of the Saints Offense, and similar in style to McCaffrey, he’s yet to top 900 yards in a season either rushing or receiving.

What Kamara sounded more certain about was his desire to stay in New Orleans.

“I had never been to New Orleans until I got drafted by New Orleans, so just to be able to get to New Orleans and have that city embrace me, and just take me in, basically like adopt me, it’s amazing,” he said. “There is so much love there. It’s a dope city, outside of football. It’s beautiful people. It’s lit. It’s alive. If we’re talking about football, I’ve never been around a group of guys like in New Orleans that just want to win and just want to be there for each other and want to be around each other.”

And if he approached the kind of contract numbers McCaffrey just posted, that would be fine with him too.