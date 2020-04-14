Alvin Kamara hoping he can get a deal with the Saints

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey‘s new deal made him the highest-paid running back in the league, and left some of his counterparts speechless for a moment.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara found out about the deal during a Twitch stream with Master Tesfatsion of BleacherReport.com, and was clearly taken aback.

Man, look, I don’t even,” Kamara said. “I just play football. I’m just a football guy, I don’t know nothing about contracts, and all these things, and all this money.

“Shout out to Christian, man. That’s my boy. Talented for sure.”

While the numbers ($16 million a year for the new four years of the deal) are enough to stun anyone, Kamara’s probably not reaching that neighborhood as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

While he’s a dynamic part of the Saints Offense, and similar in style to McCaffrey, he’s yet to top 900 yards in a season either rushing or receiving.

What Kamara sounded more certain about was his desire to stay in New Orleans.

“I had never been to New Orleans until I got drafted by New Orleans, so just to be able to get to New Orleans and have that city embrace me, and just take me in, basically like adopt me, it’s amazing,” he said. “There is so much love there. It’s a dope city, outside of football. It’s beautiful people. It’s lit. It’s alive. If we’re talking about football, I’ve never been around a group of guys like in New Orleans that just want to win and just want to be there for each other and want to be around each other.”

And if he approached the kind of contract numbers McCaffrey just posted, that would be fine with him too.

14 responses to “Alvin Kamara hoping he can get a deal with the Saints

  1. Kamara is another great running back and team member. He actually produces and doesn’t complain. He’d be a great addition to any team and hopefully he’ll be rewarded for his great performances.

  2. Elite RBs should all play hardball at end of year 3 of their rookie contract. Only way to get a big bite of the apple and maybe a 3rd contract later.

  4. Kamara is a really good player, but he’s not as good as McCaffrey. I’m not a Carolina fan, but I watch their games just to see McCaffrey play. The guy is amazing.

    The Saints will likely take care of Kamara..and they should. He’s a big part of their offense.

  5. Kamara wasn’t as explosive last year. He himself said it was due to his knee and ankle sprain he got. I think that injury really hurt him financially, as he’s probably going to have to produce to get the Saints to pay him long term. I love watching the guy, there’s not a linebacker that can run with him laterally, and he’s too big for defensive backs. That being said, with Michael Thomas cashing in already, do you pay another position player too? Does Drew Brees help this guy shine? Lots of questions.

  8. Like I said when McCaffrey got his new contract. I love me some Kamara but realistically something in the range of about $7-9mil/season is about the most they should give him. Don’t get me wrong I would love for Kamara to be here for a long time but anything higher than that then lets trade him to the highest bidder not in the NFC.

  9. Alvin gets it. He is a model citizen, loves the city and the team and the culture, and will not be after the last dollar. Having said that, the Saints may well do what they did with Brandin Cooks and trade him for a 1 in this draft. They will have to pay Ryan Ramczyk (2x All-Pro in first three years) top dollar next year, and even with Drew likely retiring, there won’t be enough to go around due to the dead cap hit they will need to take next year when he retires. So either Alvin takes a team friendly deal or he will be moved. Will be sad if that happens, but such is life in the NFL

  10. As the Saints draft a RB by the end of rd 2-

    Unless the Saints pull off a trade they have no 2nd rounder to do this.

  11. If CJ Mosley is worth $85 million for 5 years, then Christian McCaffrey is absolutely worth $64 million for 4.

  12. Trade him out. Seriously, he is very good, but you can find another Kamara to be introduced to that Brees-led offense under a rookie deal.

    He’s clearly looking at McCaffrey’s outrageous deal and NOs would be wise not to make the same mistake.

    Draft a guy you feel is essentially Kamara and then fleece some team in the process for a high 2nd rder and run.

    Wait until Dalvin Cook starts yammering again for his deal.

  13. Straight Cash Homie says:
    April 14, 2020 at 1:29 pm
    As the Saints draft a RB by the end of rd 2-

    Unless the Saints pull off a trade they have no 2nd rounder to do this.
    …………………
    Sorry, Seahawk fan here. They routinely trade back into the 2nd rd to grab someone they like….Lockett/Metcalf.

  14. Straight Cash Homie says:
    April 14, 2020 at 1:29 pm
    As the Saints draft a RB by the end of rd 2-

    Unless the Saints pull off a trade they have no 2nd rounder to do this.

    2 0 Rate This

    ——————

    Hence why you trade him out for the 2nd rder. He’s very good, but he’s not cap damaging worthy, nor is McCaffrey.

    Top heavy rosters don’t win SBs.

