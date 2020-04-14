Belichick: Patriots are talking to as many if not more players this year

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2020
The draft rules have changed but the game remains the same: Find the best possible incoming players, and go get them.

For the Patriots, who have found a way to turn whatever the rules are into an advantage, the 2020 draft has removed the traditional methods for gathering information — but it has replaced that approach with the ability to contact an unlimited number of prospects up to three times each per week, for up to one hour per conversation.

“It’s a little bit different than the way we’ve done it in the past with the 30 visits and the Pro Days and so forth, but all the teams are working with the same constraints,” coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Monday. “So, in fact, we probably talk to as many if not more players than we have in the past when you’re not traveling and you’re just sitting at a desk or sitting in a room, wherever we are. It’s easier to make a lot of phone calls and get in contact with people rather than sometimes visit a place and just see the people that are there, even though those visits are valuable and you’re able to get into more of an in-depth conversation and evaluation there. So, we certainly have logged a lot of phone time and FaceTime and whatever video conferencing and so forth. You know, again, I think for the most part, we’ve all adjusted to that and tried to take advantage of the opportunity that we have to do those things.”

Surely, they have. Because they always do. Even though the draft ultimately remains a crapshoot, the Patriots know how to shoot crap in a way that helps them find guys who have football skills, who truly love football, and who are willing to submit to the way the Patriots do things.

7 responses to "Belichick: Patriots are talking to as many if not more players this year

  1. Good for them. The most effective organizations are the ones who adapt to new situations and then use them to their advantage.

  2. They can talk to whomever they want. But because of the genius’ horrible cap management they just can’t afford to sign any of them. This is what happens when you put your team in cap hell and you are paying guys who are no longer with the team over $25M

  3. “For the Patriots, who have found a way to turn whatever the rules are into an advantage”

    You say that as if its somehow a bad thing. Shouldn’t all teams trying to find the best advantage they can get from the rules?

  4. So they are the greatest ever and he’s a genius etc. But they haven’t drafted well, at all in a long time, as another post here clearly pointed out and that’s his responsibility. Maybe it HAS been Brady all along?

  5. Bellichek and Co. Have had nothing but time (due to the current circumstances) to figure this out. After the draft and free agency, trust and believe that the Patriots will have it done and that the Bills will be looking dazed and confused as to how the Patriots are winning that division again. And I hate them; but I respect them as well.

  6. harrisonhits2 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:11 pm
    “For the Patriots, who have found a way to turn whatever the rules are into an advantage”

    You say that as if its somehow a bad thing. Shouldn’t all teams trying to find the best advantage they can get from the rules
    ———————-
    Taking advantage of the rules is not correct. Breaking the rules and cheating is more appropriate description of what Belichick has done on a regular basis. Prove me wrong.

  7. There goes Belichick – you just knew once he figured out how to use SnapFace and InstaChat he’d be leading the NFL in those opportunities.

    In a couple of years, we’ll all be reading how the other 31 teams attempted to copy his quarantine-time methods in case we all have to go through this again.

