Bengals coach can’t see a scenario where they trade top pick

Getty Images

There might be other teams interested in trying to trade for the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But it doesn’t sound like the Bengals are interested in listening.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemed to be locked in on the team’s decision — presumably picking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow — during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, when asked if there was any way they might change their plans.

“It doesn’t look that way,” Taylor said, via Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If there is a guy there that you believe in that can really change the franchise over the next 10-15 years, then that’s a hard thing to pass up on.

“You know, people all the time ask me what would it take to give up that pick and if there’s somebody there that people are willing to give up a lot for, that they believe in, then that just really verifies what we think about those players as well.”

The Bengals have maxed out their videoconference meeting time with Burrow, using those three one-hour calls per week to get to know him better.

“He’s got a great edge to him, I think that’s the best way to put it,” Taylor said. “You know, you can talk about confidence and all that stuff to quarterbacks, but he’s one of those guys that put in the work, so he’s got the confidence in his abilities because there’s not a lot of unknown out there for him.

“We’ve gotten to know him. We’ve gotten to know a lot of the guys during this conversation over the last couple of weeks. We really maxed out that time talking to him. We feel comfortable with all those guys there at the top.”