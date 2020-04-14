Bill Belichick: Matt Cassel shows how Patriots can adjust to a new QB

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 14, 2020, 5:11 AM EDT
Getty Images

After two decades with Tom Brady, the Patriots will have to adjust to a new quarterback this season. Bill Belichick pointed out on Monday that he’s done it before.

Belichick noted that in 2008, when Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One, the Patriots still had a solid season, finishing 11-5.

Cassel would be a good example,” Belichick said, via the Boston Herald. “We geared everything toward what would be best for him, just like we always geared everything toward what was best for Tom to help our offense there. So I don’t really see that changing.”

Cassel completed 63.4 percent of his passes in 2008, finished the season with 3,693 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and helped New England go 11-5. The Patriots also went 2-0 with Jimmy Garoppolo and 1-1 with Jacoby Brissett when Brady was suspended for Deflategate. Now the Patriots will see how they can do with another quarterback filling in for Brady.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Bill Belichick: Matt Cassel shows how Patriots can adjust to a new QB

  1. That says it all. Tom Brady = system QB. And only that putrid dink-and-donk system.

    We’ll see in Tampa, and he still has two stud WRs there, but no 5 and 15 yard passes to TEs down the middle and a Hobbit like Welker/Edelman running across the short field.

  2. I despise the narrative that everyone is going to see this year if it was Belichick or Brady that was the foundation for success. It was both. I would suggest looking at 2021 to get a better picture of how the Patriots survive without Brady.
    As a lifelong Patriots fan, I expect 2020 to have some growing pains. By the same token, it was obvious heading into the playoffs, that last years team wasn’t going to be another deep run. The Pats have some serious dead cash to purge from the salary cap. That is why Tom really didn’t expect to be back. They couldn’t afford him this year, let alone buy him some prized free agent receivers.
    New Orleans will have the same problem when Brees retires next year. His dead money charge against the cap will be $22,650,000.

  4. They only missed the div title on a 4th tie-breaker (conf. record 7-5 to Miami’s 8-4). But for that their already insane NFL record of 11 consecutive div titles & playoffs would be 17yrs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.