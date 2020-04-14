Bill Belichick: Matt Cassel shows how Patriots can adjust to a new QB

Getty Images

After two decades with Tom Brady, the Patriots will have to adjust to a new quarterback this season. Bill Belichick pointed out on Monday that he’s done it before.

Belichick noted that in 2008, when Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One, the Patriots still had a solid season, finishing 11-5.

“Cassel would be a good example,” Belichick said, via the Boston Herald. “We geared everything toward what would be best for him, just like we always geared everything toward what was best for Tom to help our offense there. So I don’t really see that changing.”

Cassel completed 63.4 percent of his passes in 2008, finished the season with 3,693 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and helped New England go 11-5. The Patriots also went 2-0 with Jimmy Garoppolo and 1-1 with Jacoby Brissett when Brady was suspended for Deflategate. Now the Patriots will see how they can do with another quarterback filling in for Brady.