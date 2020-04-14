Brad Childress says he’s “really retired” this time

Getty Images

Brad Childress has been circling retirement for some time and the former Vikings head coach says that he’s finally reached the point where he’s ready to walk away from football for good.

Childress first said he was retiring in 2018 when he gave up his job as an assistant to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, but that was a brief absence from the game as he became an advisor to Bears head coach Matt Nagy a short time later. He took a job as a head coach in the Alliance of American Football, but left before the league’s ill-fated inaugural season to return to Chicago.

Childress said in January that he wouldn’t return to the Bears, but didn’t close the door on a similar advisory role for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who broke into the NFL when Childress was the Vikings coach. Childress now says that door is closed.

“People say, ‘Is he really retired? Is he really, really retired?'” Childress said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Yeah. Last year was my last year. I just felt like it was time to move on. It’s about time. I put my toe in the water in retirement and pretty soon you’ve got to jump in. It’s more about spending time with my family and grandkids and that type of thing.”

Childress was 39-35 as the Vikings head coach and has coached in the NFL in one form or another since 199.