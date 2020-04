Getty Images

The Broncos held onto one of their own receivers and key special teamers.

According to a tweet from his agent David Canter, Diontae Spencer signed his tender with the Broncos today.

The 28-year-old Spencer was claimed off waivers by the Broncos last September, after going to camp with the Steelers. He went to camp with the Rams in 2014, and then spent four years in the CFL.

He caught six passes for 31 yards for the Broncos last year, and had a fumble recovery.