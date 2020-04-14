Chargers add former XFL TE Donald Parham

Getty Images

The Chargers have added a tight end to compete for work behind Hunter Henry.

The team announced the signing of Donald Parham on Tuesday. Parham joins the team after spending the five-week XFL season as a member of the Dallas Renegades.

Parham caught 24 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns during the XFL season and was the league’s only tight end to post 100 receiving yards in a single game. Parham spent time with Detroit and Washington last offseason after going undrafted out of Stetson.

Henry, who signed his franchise tag this week, is at the top of a tight end depth chart that also includes Virgil Green, Andrew Vollert and Stephen Anderson.