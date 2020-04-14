Cowboys have talked to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott about gatherings

Getty Images

In case Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott were not aware that throwing or attending parties was not a good idea at the moment, now the boss has reminded them.

Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said during an interview on 105.3 The Fan that they have spoken to their young stars about events like the one which drew a police investigation after an anonymous complaint.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” Jones said. “And I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that any more.

“They are certainly guys we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in, it’s certainly very serious, and something we know they understand.”

He left out “now,” but it’s clear the expectations were laid out for them.

The league has stressed to players that they should follow social distancing requirements designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the guys most immediately responsible for their paychecks might have a better chance at getting through to them.