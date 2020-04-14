Cowboys have talked to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott about gatherings

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
In case Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott were not aware that throwing or attending parties was not a good idea at the moment, now the boss has reminded them.

Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said during an interview on 105.3 The Fan that they have spoken to their young stars about events like the one which drew a police investigation after an anonymous complaint.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” Jones said. “And I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that any more.

“They are certainly guys we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in, it’s certainly very serious, and something we know they understand.”

He left out “now,” but it’s clear the expectations were laid out for them.

The league has stressed to players that they should follow social distancing requirements designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the guys most immediately responsible for their paychecks might have a better chance at getting through to them.

18 responses to “Cowboys have talked to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott about gatherings

  3. Don’t see it anymore? Shouldn’t have seen it in the first place.

    Utterly tone deaf and that’s before the kid has his mega contract.

    Dak should have taken the money offered him before his play on the field and conduct off the field knock his price tag down any farther.

  5. Actually Stephen they knew before but they could care less. They are pampered athletes who have never been told no and the rules have never applied to them before, so why should they now is their attitude. Due to their age they aren’t likely to hurt themselves by their action and couldn’t care less if they harm others. Zeke might be that clueless but Dak is savvy. He just doesn’t care.

  6. Looks like 3rd down Dak and Domestic Violence World Champion Zeke are going to be Finalists for this years Darwin Awards.

    Well done Boys, an excellent example youre setting.

    Covidiots Extraordinaire.

  7. As a Cowboys fan it is truly embarrassing that these two needed to be told by the team to act like responsible citizens. This is just pathetic.

  8. Seems like Zeke needs a lot of these talks. Guy just hasn’t grown up yet.

    As for Dak, he’s supposed to be your leader. It doesn’t matter if he thinks he followed the rules. It was a bad look.

  9. Isn’t there language in at least Zeke’s contract about reckless off-field behavior? I guess they could fine him or void guarantees if they wanted? I don’t know that they want to though.

  10. dirtdawg53 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 2:47 pm
    Seems like Zeke needs a lot of these talks. Guy just hasn’t grown up yet.

    As for Dak, he’s supposed to be your leader. It doesn’t matter if he thinks he followed the rules. It was a bad look.
    ——————————————

    And this is twice in two weeks for Dak, too. Bro, you’re trying to essentially become the highest paid player in history. Maybe… just maybe, sit your ass down and stop taking risks?

  11. Spoiled athletes, who were never told no, who believe they can do whatever they want. I bet the Cowboys implode this year, they last their center, Smith has been battling chronic injuries for years and Dak, has yet to show he can actually win a game with his ability.

  12. So Jerry and his son are a couple of enablers. You can get much better leadership at an extremely lower price, Jerry. You could rescind the tag tomorrow and actually improve at the most important position on your team. Dak is going to continue holding out anyways. It’s time to move on.

  13. Strange.

    The report (April 7, 2020 5:53pm) on DeAndre Hopkins practicing with Will Fuller had ZERO CRITICISMS about “stay at home” or social distancing, yet Dak and Zeke gets full blast ripping in MULTIPLE articles.

    Why? Is it because Hopkins is the “good guy” in your anti-O’Brien narrative?

  14. Thank goodness the jack booted are out in force on this travesty. Soon, coming to your neighborhood, you friends and neighbors being encouraged to tattle tail on their associates. Sounds awfully like another remarkable time in history.

    Get a life. Who cares?

  15. I’m a Giants fan but have a great amount of respect for the Cowboys because JJ and the players are very patriotic. I’m sure they’re embarrassed by this and it will not happen again.

  16. The conversation went like this :

    Dak : Stephen, are you and Jerry coming to my party.

    Stephen : No, we can’t make it but have fun.

  18. “Why? Is it because Hopkins is the “good guy” in your anti-O’Brien narrative?”
    ____________

    Bill O’Brien, great to see you hear on the boards! Give me a call because I’ve got a 1984 Ford Tempo that doesn’t run. If you throw in a couple grand in cash I’ll trade it to you for your brand new Lexus.

