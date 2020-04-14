Cuomo hopes sports return soon, without fans in the stands

Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has earned widespread praise for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit his state harder than any other. So it’s noteworthy that Cuomo offered some cautious optimism today about when sports can return.

Cuomo said on CBS that he believes sports can return reasonably soon — though not with fans in the stands.

“I would like to start watching sports,” Cuomo said. “You know, whether or not we sit in a stadium with thousands of others, I don’t know that that is in the short term for the foreseeable future, but I don’t know why we can’t watch it on television, right? Why can’t you have games with no audiences, and just to start the sports and entertainment so people have something to watch and follow?”

The biggest obstacle to sports returning is the public health recommendation that says anyone who’s been exposed to an infected person should self-isolate for two weeks. If one player testing positive means every player on his team — and every player on any team that has recently played against the infected player’s team — needs to go into isolation, it’s going to be hard for a sports league to start up its schedule again.

But it’s possible that, if the spread of infections begins to lessen, and especially if antibody testing is able to identify people who have developed immunity to the virus, sports will be able to start up again sooner than most people think. Cuomo is rooting for that to happen.