Dak Prescott won’t be participating in virtual offseason program, without a new deal

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
Getty Images

If the Cowboys had launched an actual offseason workout program last Monday, franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott wouldn’t have been there without a new contract. If/when the Cowboys launch a virtual offseason workout program next Monday, Dak won’t be participating without a new contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Prescott will not take part in the stay-at-home preparations for the 2020 season, unless and until he has a long-term deal.

Prescott has every right to take that position, for two reasons. First, he’s not currently employed by the Cowboys. They’ve exercised their prerogative to keep him off the market via the franchise tag, and he has exercised his prerogative to not accept it. Second, the program is voluntary; even if he was under contract, he wouldn’t have to participate.

It’s unknown whether the Cowboys and Prescott currently are negotiating, with the goal of getting something done so that he can and will take part in the virtual offseason program. The ultimate deadline arrives on July 15, the last day for signing a franchise-tagged player to a multi-year deal. Before then, however, preparations for the first year of Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Cowboys will be limited by Prescott’s refusal to be part of it, unless the Cowboys finally give Prescott the contract he has earned.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Dak Prescott won’t be participating in virtual offseason program, without a new deal

  1. I would never sign a player who is afraid of getting hurt in a virtual offseason program.

  2. Probably too busy having parties with 30 or more people in violation of state and federal mandates anyhow. . . . .

  3. That’s shortsighted. Even if the Cowboys weren’t going to get a deal done, Prescott should still be doing stuff to get ready to play. It’s not like he has to be tackled in his backyard during this program. What is the harm in participating in a VIRTUAL program?

  6. Dump him.

    Sign Jamsis Winston now that he’s had his eyes medicaly fixed, draft a QB, and pick up a veteren off the waiver wir ( Matt Moore?) The Cowboys don’t need DAK, he’s WAY overrated.

  9. Smart move. Lack of prep with a new head coach will accelerate his decline. He will be out on the street in two years and lucky to get backup money then. Meantime, the Boys should sign (S)Cam. That circus will make the T.O. freak show look like a monastery. Get your popcorn ready!!

  12. This guy seems to have a wildly optimistic view of his own capabilities. In reality, he’s no more than an average NFL starting quarterback at best.

  14. Don’t these athletes know that the days work for a days pay people really could care less about their millions of problems . I really think they are tone deaf to the problems people face everyday. I think they should be ecstatic that they have this talent most of us only dream about. Shut up accept a fair NFL wage and get to work.

  15. I have come to like Dak as a QB, though I have had my concerns.

    But for me it is a major red flag if a franchise QB holds out over contract issues – you want to be the face of the franchise? Put the work in!

    I don’t mind, more or less, any other position holding out. The QB though, he has to be above that! Especially with a completely new coaching staff in place!

  16. Jerrah kept telling him how great he is and now this is what he has, he made his bed and now he has to sleep in it.

  17. Dallas record last three years: 27-21

    I’m pretty sure they could keep that same level of excellence up with one of the other quarterbacks that are currently available for a lot less than what Prescott wants.

    Then spend the extra money shoring up the team at other positions, and they’d have the potential to improve.

  19. I cringe every time I see or hear someone citing “ has every right” in reference to someone else’s actions. Stop clinging to what you’re obligated to do in a legalistic sense and start focussing on what you ought to do.

    He hasn’t signed the tag? Fine. But he wants to be paid like a top tier QB. Those guys are leaders and want to win. That requires leading by example. What does Dak want? He wants a lot more than he’s worth and he’s demonstrating terrible leadership once again.

  20. Rescind the tag, cut him loose, sign a veteran and draft a QB. I lost all respect for him once he started ignoring social distancing mandates. He can’t be counted on to make the right decisions on and off the field and thus isn’t worth nearly what he wants.

  21. This could get interesting. I’ve had the vibe that Jerry is desperate to sign him to a crazy deal but Dak’s greed just might derail things yet. Pretty crazy how quickly Dak has torpedoed his image the past month.

  22. As you stated, he is currently not employed by the Cowboys since he hasn’t signed the tender. So, there’s nothing to see here. He’ll be participating in everything from July 15th on because he will either have a new deal or will have signed to play under the tag. Dak will find that the endorsement money will dry up quickly or be significantly less if he’s not playing for Dallas. I can’t see him being the face of Dannon yogurt as the QB of the Dolphins, Bengals, Panthers or some other less marketable team.

  23. I would think that he would want to be totally in sync with the new system that MCarthey is installing, particularly since he will be a free agent at the end of the year, again. If he struggles with McCarthey’s system that would not bode well.
    But seriously, he is to busy planning his next party with his friend Dez!

  26. He’s already shown his “leadership” qualities last Friday. He has won nothing in his career. I don’t want to hear about his record. Jay Fiedler had a good record for Miami as well, but won nothing. This guy is a GOOD QB… But not worth breaking the bank over…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.